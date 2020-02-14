Early-season travel is just a part of Penn State baseball and softball

It might not feel like baseball or softball weather yet in Happy Valley, so Penn State has to get used to playing on the road early on.

It is nothing new in college baseball and softball: “cooler climate” schools will usually play the early part of the season exclusively on the road. So far, Penn State softball has played in Miami and will play in a tournament in Orlando, Florida, this weekend.

Penn State baseball will play its first two weekends in Cary, North Carolina at the Team USA Baseball Complex.

Watch the video to hear how both programs view early season travel.