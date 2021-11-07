Dotson sets program record with 242 yards in Maryland win

Senior receiver Jahan Dotson had 242 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 31-14 win over Maryland.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WTAJ) – Penn State beat Maryland 31-14 and snapped a three game losing streak. Saturday’s game was a tale of two halves.

Offensively, the first half felt a lot like the loss to Illinois. The Nittany Lions had just one touchdown and a drive that resulted in a couple long pass plays.

However, in the second half, the game plan was simple: get the ball to Jahan Dotson.

“It was honestly a great play call into a coverage, basically a coverage beater,” said Dotson, a senior receiver, regarding his 86-yard-reception.

Dotson’s long catch broke open the scoring, as Penn State regained the lead and really never looked back.

Dotson finished with a program record of 242 yards and had three touchdowns, all of which were for over 20 yards.

“Each week our plan is to get Jahan Dotson as many touches as possible, that’s what you have to with your best players,” said James Franklin, Penn State head football coach. “And this week he came through, time and time again tonight.”

“It’s a kid’s dream, and I’m really put here having fun playing the game I love,” said Dotson. “Games like this our special and I had a lot of family members here today. A lot of them are seeing me for my first time. It was a special night all around. I got the ‘w’ that’s what we came for. It was good to get back on a winning streak.”

Quarterback Sean Clifford went 27/47 for 363 yards and had three touchdowns. By the end of the game, Penn State’s offense looked a lot like it did prior to Clifford’s injury against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions hope to ride this momentum back to Beaver Stadium, where Penn State will host Michigan on Saturday, November 13 at Noon.

