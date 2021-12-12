Dotson named MVP at annual team awards banquet

Senior receiver Jahan Dotson had 242 yards in the Nittany Lions’ 31-14 win over Maryland.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – At the Penn State football annual awards banquet, senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Offensive Player.

Senior safety Jaquan Brisker was named Most Valuable Defensive Player. Former defensive lineman Jordan Hill was given the Alumni Athlete Award.

Complete List of Award Winners

Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) – Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB)

– Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB) Most Valuable Player – Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR)

– Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR) Most Valuable Offensive Player – Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR)

– Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR) Most Valuable Defensive Player – Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S)

– Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S) Captain’s Award – Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB), Rasheed Walker (R-Jr. OL), Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S), PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT), Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P), and Jonathan Sutherland (R-Sr. S)

– Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB), Rasheed Walker (R-Jr. OL), Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S), PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT), Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P), and Jonathan Sutherland (R-Sr. S) R idge Riley Award (senior for “sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship”) – PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT)

– PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT) Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – Juice Scruggs (R-Jr. OL)

– Juice Scruggs (R-Jr. OL) Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – Jesse Luketa (Sr. DE/LB) and Eric Wilson (Sr.+ OL)

– Jesse Luketa (Sr. DE/LB) and Eric Wilson (Sr.+ OL) Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman, named in honor of acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid ) – Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE)

) – Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE) John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P)

– Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P) Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – Noah Cain (Jr. RB) and Nick Tarburton (R-Jr. DE)

– Noah Cain (Jr. RB) and Nick Tarburton (R-Jr. DE) Iron Lion Award (Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program, intensity and consistency) – Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE)

– Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE) Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – Sebastian Costantini (R-So. S) and Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR)

– Sebastian Costantini (R-So. S) and Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR) Quarterback Club Special Awards – Tariq Castro-Fields (Sr.+ CB), Rafael Checa (R-Jr. K), Max Chizmar (R-Sr. LB), Winston Eubanks (R-Sr. WR), Henry Fessler (R-Jr. WR), Fred Hansard (R-Sr. DT), Drew Hartlaub (R-Sr. S), Vlad Hilling (R-Jr. K), Bradley King (R-Sr. P), Will Knutsson (R-Jr. OL), Kaleb Konigus (R-Jr. OL), Mike Miranda (R-Sr. OL), Cam Sullivan-Brown (R-Sr. WR), Anthony Whigan (R-Sr. OL) and Ben Wilson (R-Sr+ WR)

– Tariq Castro-Fields (Sr.+ CB), Rafael Checa (R-Jr. K), Max Chizmar (R-Sr. LB), Winston Eubanks (R-Sr. WR), Henry Fessler (R-Jr. WR), Fred Hansard (R-Sr. DT), Drew Hartlaub (R-Sr. S), Vlad Hilling (R-Jr. K), Bradley King (R-Sr. P), Will Knutsson (R-Jr. OL), Kaleb Konigus (R-Jr. OL), Mike Miranda (R-Sr. OL), Cam Sullivan-Brown (R-Sr. WR), Anthony Whigan (R-Sr. OL) and Ben Wilson (R-Sr+ WR) The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR)

– Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR) Highest Academic Average – Michael Wright (R-Fr. SN)

– Michael Wright (R-Fr. SN) Public Service Award – Sean Clifford (redshirt senior quarterback)

– Sean Clifford (redshirt senior quarterback) Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – Kaleb Brown (Fr. CB)

– Kaleb Brown (Fr. CB) Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – Jaden Seider (R-So S), Dominic DeLuca (Fr. LB), and Jordan van den Berg (So. DT)

– Jaden Seider (R-So S), Dominic DeLuca (Fr. LB), and Jordan van den Berg (So. DT) Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – Mason Stahl (R-Fr. QB) and Dan Vasey (R-Sr. DE)

– Mason Stahl (R-Fr. QB) and Dan Vasey (R-Sr. DE) Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program) – Jesse Luketa (Sr. DE/LB) and Derrick Tangelo (Sr.+ DT)

