Dotson named MVP at annual team awards banquet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – At the Penn State football annual awards banquet, senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Offensive Player.
Senior safety Jaquan Brisker was named Most Valuable Defensive Player. Former defensive lineman Jordan Hill was given the Alumni Athlete Award.
Complete List of Award Winners
- Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) – Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB)
- Most Valuable Player – Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR)
- Most Valuable Offensive Player – Jahan Dotson (Sr. WR)
- Most Valuable Defensive Player – Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S)
- Captain’s Award – Sean Clifford (R-Sr. QB), Rasheed Walker (R-Jr. OL), Jaquan Brisker (Sr.+ S), PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT), Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P), and Jonathan Sutherland (R-Sr. S)
- Ridge Riley Award (senior for “sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship”) – PJ Mustipher (Sr. DT)
- Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – Juice Scruggs (R-Jr. OL)
- Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – Jesse Luketa (Sr. DE/LB) and Eric Wilson (Sr.+ OL)
- Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman, named in honor of acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid) – Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE)
- John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – Jordan Stout (R-Sr. K/P)
- Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – Noah Cain (Jr. RB) and Nick Tarburton (R-Jr. DE)
- Iron Lion Award (Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program, intensity and consistency) – Arnold Ebiketie (R-Sr. DE)
- Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – Sebastian Costantini (R-So. S) and Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR)
- Quarterback Club Special Awards – Tariq Castro-Fields (Sr.+ CB), Rafael Checa (R-Jr. K), Max Chizmar (R-Sr. LB), Winston Eubanks (R-Sr. WR), Henry Fessler (R-Jr. WR), Fred Hansard (R-Sr. DT), Drew Hartlaub (R-Sr. S), Vlad Hilling (R-Jr. K), Bradley King (R-Sr. P), Will Knutsson (R-Jr. OL), Kaleb Konigus (R-Jr. OL), Mike Miranda (R-Sr. OL), Cam Sullivan-Brown (R-Sr. WR), Anthony Whigan (R-Sr. OL) and Ben Wilson (R-Sr+ WR)
- The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – Justin Weller (R-Sr. WR)
- Highest Academic Average – Michael Wright (R-Fr. SN)
- Public Service Award – Sean Clifford (redshirt senior quarterback)
- Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – Kaleb Brown (Fr. CB)
- Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – Jaden Seider (R-So S), Dominic DeLuca (Fr. LB), and Jordan van den Berg (So. DT)
- Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – Mason Stahl (R-Fr. QB) and Dan Vasey (R-Sr. DE)
- Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program) – Jesse Luketa (Sr. DE/LB) and Derrick Tangelo (Sr.+ DT)
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.