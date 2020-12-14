Dotson named Big Ten special teams player of the week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn state junior wide receiver and return specialist Jahan Dotson has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

The Nazareth, Pa. native had an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Dotson added eight catches for 108 yards, becoming the third Big Ten student-athlete since 2000 with 100 receiving yards and a punt return for a touchdown in the same game (Wisconsin’s Brandon Williams vs. Indiana – Oct. 1, 2005; Michigan’s Steve Breaston at Indiana – Nov. 11, 2006).

Dotson’s punt return for a score was the first PSU punt return for a touchdown since Sept. 8, 2018 (DeAndre Thompkins – 39 yards at Pittsburgh). Dotson earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and Penn State’s first since Blake Gillikin (Oct. 28, 2019).