Dotson leads Nittany Lions in All-Big Ten offensive honors

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores a touchdown against Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, bottom right, and Darius Snow (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced their All-Conference offensive awards. Six Nittany Lions were honored.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson was named first-team All-Big Ten by the Media, and second-team by the coaches.

This season, Dotson ranks second in the conference in receptions with 91 and 12 receiving scores. He is third in receiving yards at 1,182.

His 91 receptions this season are second-most in school history. All-time, he sits at second in career receptions at 183, tied at second for career receiving touchdowns at 25, and fourth in yardage at 2,757.

Dotson has 11 career 100-yard receiving games, which is second all-time at Penn State.

This season against Maryland, Dotson set the program record in single game receiving yards at 242.

Dotson was named to the Big Ten Special Teams third-team as a return specialist.

In addition to Dotson, five other Nittany Lions were named to All-Big Ten Teams.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was named to the media’s third-team and the coaches’ honorable mention.

Redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford and redshirt-junior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs were named an honorable mention by the coaches and media.

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Mike Miranda and redshirt-sophomore tight end Brenton Strange were named an honorable mention by the media.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.