Dotson has a big day, No. 22 Penn State beats Maryland 31-14

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap its three-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over Maryland.

Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws the ball while being hurried by Maryland defensive lineman Lawtez Rogers (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to pass Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Maryland wide receiver Marcus Fleming, right, is unable to make a catch as Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Dotson also caught TD passes of 38 and 21 yards. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown.

