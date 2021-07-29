Donald Driver’s son commits to Penn State

Beaver Stadium located on the campus of Penn State University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four-star safety Cristian Driver is the 23rd commit to James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting class.

Driver is the son of former Green Bay Packer wide receiver Donald Driver. Franklin coached the older Driver in 2005, as the wide receivers coach for the Packers.

According to 247Sports.com, the 5’11, 185-pound safety is ranked 210 overall and is the number 15 safety.

Driver is the third safety in the 2022 class, joining Jordan Allen and Tyrece Mills. He is the 14th four-star recruit for the Nittany Lions. Currently, Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked second in the nation, only behind Ohio State.