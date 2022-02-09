Dickinson’s double-double helps Michigan beat Penn St. 58-57

Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott (13) scores against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 58-57 victory over Penn State.

Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half, but Penn State’s John Harrar made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48.

The Wolverines answered with an 8-3 surge and led 56-51 with eight seconds to play.

Jalen Pickett scored 14 points and Sessoms had 13 for Penn State (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten), which shot 58% (15 of 26) from the field in the first half but just 24% (7 of 29) in the second.