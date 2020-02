Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer talks with his players in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Buffalo in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Former Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer is taking a job in the NFL with the New York Giants.

He took the time to release a message thanking coach James Franklin, his players and Penn State.

Spencer coached at Penn State since 2014 and coach with Franklin since 2011. He is the fourth Penn State assistant coach departure this offseason.