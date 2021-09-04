Defense dominates so far as Penn State 0 Wisconsin 0 at halftime

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– In this defensive battle between to Big Ten juggernauts, the score remains Penn State 0 and Wisconsin 0.

Although each Penn States’ offense is struggling, the defense did block a field goal in the red zone in the second quarter. State’s defense also did recover a fumble after a mishap on the handoff for Wisconsin.

Penn State’s quarterback, Sean Clifford, has completed only half of his passes by going for 7 for 14 with only 41 yards. the Nittany Lions will be looking to see what they can do to help improve the offense for the second half.

Wisconsin has not forced any turnovers on defense but linebacker Jack Sanborn did sack Clifford earlier in the game.

Each team will look to put some points on the board in the second half. Wisconsin receives the ball to open the third quarter.