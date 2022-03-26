UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s defense will look different come fall under new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. No more Jesse Luketa or Arnold Ebiketie, both of whom are preparing for the NFL draft.

Penn State is deep in the secondary, but closer to the ball has some question marks. The return of redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac could help solve some of these problems.

Isaac was hurt in the 2021 season with an undisclosed, non-football injury.

For many, the 6’4, 244 pound Isaac was thought to be the Nittany Lion’s no. 1 defensive end prior to the start of last season.

In his freshman and sophomore campaigns, he totaled three sacks and 27 tackles for Penn State.

“I think everybody in this room was really excited about Adisa Isaac and what he was going to do last year,” said James Franklin, Penn State head football coach. “That was a significant loss for different reasons from a physical perspective. So having him back this year, we’re approaching this thing slow and conservative to make sure that he’s ready to go. We anticipate him being able to do a lot this spring. I wouldn’t say 100 percent but close to it. So that will be really important for us because I think Adisa has a chance to be an impact player for us, and I think he’s got a very, very bright future.”

Penn State will play the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 23.