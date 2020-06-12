COVID-19 adds extra accountability to 2020 season

(WTAJ) — When you’re playing for a team you hold your teammates accountable for many reasons whether it be for showing up to practice on time, waking up early for an extra workout or catching a 50-yard touchdown in the big game.

For the 2020-201 season, extra accountability will be needed in many ways especially for college football teams. Players will need to make sure they don’t risk or jeopardize their health when leaving the football facilities. Like many teams, Penn State is trying to navigate how to play football during a pandemic.

Listen above to hear from Keaton Ellis and Jahan Dotson on how they plan to hold their teammates accountable.