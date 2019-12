UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today was the early National Signing Day period for 2020. Penn State landed 27 recruits, with 11 of them becoming early enrolles.

One thing that impressed Coach Franklin and his staff during the signing period was the fact no recruits flipped their commitment with former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne leaving the team.

Rahne left Penn State to become the head coach of Old Dominion University.