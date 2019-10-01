Breaking News
Coach Franklin resistant on HBO Special for four years, decided now was time to do it

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week, Penn State and Purdue will play each other. And this week has a special meaning, because Penn State will be apperaing on an HBO Special.

The special follows the Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Arizona State Sun Devils and Washington State Cougars this season, and this is the game HBO will be following around Penn State football.

Coach Franklin says the offer has been on the table for about four years, and he felt like this season the team felt they were ready to handle the attention.

