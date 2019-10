UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Third quarters have not been kind to Penn State’s offense, especially when they jump out to quick leads. But Coach Franklin wants people to know they don’t stop being aggressive with their play-calling in third quarters.

Coach Franklin was asked about how they create explosive plays when the defense takes them away. While answering the question, Coach Franklin made it clear the play calls are very similar to first quarter play calls, but the execution isn’t crisp.