UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s head coach James Franklin is hopeful that both Noah Cain and KJ Hamler will be able to play this week against Ohio State.

Cain has not played in the last two games due to an ankle injury, while Hamler suffered an undisclosed injury against Indiana.

Coach Franklin added that Noah Cain could have played against Indiana. He also says he will let medical staff make determination on Hamler’s status for the game.