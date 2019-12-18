Coach Franklin encourages players, recruits to earn Master’s degree from Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recruiting is one of the most important things to do as a college football coach. Coach James Franklin takes a different approach when recruiting.

Instead of telling a player to commit to the university for three to four years, Coach Franklin encourages them to earn their Master’s degree and do all they can in the classroom to better themselves before they leave college.

Coach Franklin adds that everyone’s journey is different, and that not everyone will end up like Saquon Barkley or some of the other guys who left school in three years.