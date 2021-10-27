Clifford named finalist for 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) reacts against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was one of 13 finalists by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy.

This award is given to “college football’s premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.” Clifford was chosen from a list of 176 semifinalists from across the country.

Clifford is Penn State’s 19th all-time member of the Scholar-Athlete Class and the first since quarterback Trace McSorley in 2018. Guard John Urschel won the Campbell Trophy in 2013.

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments celebrate their 63rd year in 2021. The awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments. Since 2011, Fidelity Investments, a leading provider of workplace savings plans in higher education, has served as the presenting sponsor of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Past recipients also include 13 Rhodes Scholars and six Heisman Trophy winners.

Clifford and the other finalists will be travel to 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on December 7. Streaming information will be announced at a later date.

