Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a third quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week, an award he shares with Northwestern running back, Evan Hull.

Clifford is the first Nittany Lion to win Offensive Player of the Week since KJ Hamler in 2019.

In Saturday’s 38-17 win over Villanova, Clifford threw for a career high 401 yards and career-high-tying four touchdowns. He is just the second Penn State quarterback to throw for more than 400 yards in a game, Christian Hackenberg did it first in 2014.

The redshirt senior quarterback also threw three touchdowns for 50+ yards against Villanova.

Clifford now ranked fifth all-time for the Nittany Lions in career passing yards, currently sitting at 5,890 yards, and second in career passing touchdowns at 49.

Punter Jordan Stout and linebacker Brandon Smith are the two other Nittany Lions to win Big Ten Player of the Week in their respective categories this season.

No. 4 Penn State (4-0) hosts Indiana (2-2) on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30.

