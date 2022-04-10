UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford launched his own NIL agency this week, Limitless NIL, one of the first agencies designed to aid student-athletes with NIL.

Clifford says the idea was formed after his own experiences with NIL this year. He reportedly made more than $100,000, but had varying experiences with different agencies.

“It’s the agency that I was looking for that I couldn’t find,” Clifford told ESPN.

Clifford, his brother Liam, and former Nittany Lion Aeneas Hawkins are part of the Limitless NIL team.

“This class of student-athletes have the opportunity to set the stage for the next generation to come,” said Clifford in a Tweet on Sunday. “When I created Limitless, I asked ‘what is the perfect agency for US?’ Today, I am happy to announce I turned it into reality.”

Clifford reportedly filed the paperwork with the state of Pennsylvania on January 31, 2022 and already has signed seven athletes from three universities, including Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown, Lady Lion basketball player Anna Camden, and Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates.