Clifford finding success with deep passes as #6 Penn State thrashes Villanova during first half

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– It has been mostly an air attack for Penn State through the first half of the Villanova at Penn State game with Clifford hitting on his deep balls and scoring on their first offensive play.

Penn State’s first play from scrimmage was actually a 52-yard touchdown pass to star wideout Jahan Dotson. So far Dotson has totaled 76-yards.

So far through the first two-quarters, Clifford has been mistake-free while completing 10 of 14 attempted passes for 226 yards and 2 of those passes going for deep touchdowns. However, Clifford has been sacked twice so far.

Leading the way for receiving for Penn State is number three Parker Washington who has four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. He had two deep catches with one going for 52-yards and a score. His longest catch was 67 yards.

Villanova’s QB however has struggled. Daniel Smith is currently 8 for 15 on passes attempted with only 43 total yards. Smith also did take a sack on one of the Wildcats’ drives.

Rushing for both teams hasn’t really impacted very much. Penn State’s leading rusher so far is Running back #24 Keyvone Lee who only has 21 yards on five attempts. Villanova’s leading rusher only has 12 yards on five attempts.

Penn State is set to receive the ball after halftime.