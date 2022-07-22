STATE COLLEGE (WTAJ) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford went to social media Friday to clarify his relation with the College Football Players Association.

Clifford outright denied a report that said he was leading a players union startup at Penn State.

Earlier in the day A More Perfect Union, a progressive news outlet, posted an article saying Clifford was going to lead Penn State to the first players union.

A clipping from a video interview with Clifford was posted to the publication’s social media accounts. In it, Clifford talks about wanting to be a leader for players who are forced to medically retire like former teammate Journey Brown.

However, the article appears to be misleading. The publication has since clarified that the CFBPA is not forming a union and Clifford himself released a statement clarifying his role.

