Clifford, Brown added to two more preseason watch lists

It might just be a list of names, but it can give you a little bit of hope for a college football season this fall.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Journey Brown both landed on different preseason watch lists Thursday.
Clifford is now on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list which goes to college football’s player who does the most service in the community. Brown landed on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for college football’s most versatile player.
You can see the full list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists here:
Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth
Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons
Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons
Butkus Award: Micah Parsons
Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney
Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain
Hornung Award: Journey Brown
Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar
Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth
O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford
Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford
Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade