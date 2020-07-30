Clifford added to Manning Award watch list

Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, left, defensive lineman Taron Vincent, second from right, and defensive end Chase Young, right, put the pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Sean Clifford has been added to the Manning Award Watch List along with 29 other top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2020 season.

This is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. It was created and sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Clifford made 12 starts at quarterback and appeared in 16 games in the 2019 season. He joined the ranks of Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg after becoming the third Penn State quarterback to have three games with 250 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in a season.

Clifford was also the fifth quarterback in program history to have multiple games with four or more passing touchdowns. He completed 39 passes of 20 or more yards in 2019.

Some notable awards Clifford received include:

Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2019

All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 (selected by coaches and media)

2019 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy Midseason Watch List

Maxwell Award Watch List

He is currently ranked third among Big Ten quarterbacks with 33.5 rushing yards per contest in 2019. He ranked third in the Big Ten in 2019 for passing touchdowns (23), yards per completion (14.04), yards per pass attempt (8.32) and points responsible for per game (14.3).

Clifford ranked fourth in the Big Ten in passing efficiency (148.54) and total yards per game (254.7) and ranked seventh in passing yardage (2,654).

Some notable performances in the 2019 season include:

Threw for 287 yards in the first half at Maryland in September, breaking Trace MsSorley’s record that he held since 2017 against Georgia State.

Threw for 398 total yards in the same game at Maryland, which was the third-most in a Penn State game. He trails Hackenberg with 454 in 2014 against UCF and Zack Mills with 399 against Iowa in 2002.

Threw for 340 yards at Minnesota, tying for 16th-most in a game at Penn State.

The winner of the Manning Award will be selected by a voting panel that includes national media and each of the Mannings. Voting will be done after the bowls.