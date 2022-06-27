STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Micah Shrewsberry is intimately familiar with at least one of the Nittany Lions’ non-conference opponents this year. Penn State will host Butler as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games according to multiple reports.

That series of games pits Big Ten opponents against Big East schools. The series began in 2015 and is made up of eight games each year.

Micah Shrewsberry coached at Butler alongside Brad Stevens before following Stevens to the Boston Celtics.

Announced last week, Penn State will play Clemson in the Big East-ACC Challenge on November 29 on the road.