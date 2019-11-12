Chambers sees growth in program despite lack of NCAA Tournaments

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Expectations this year for Penn State Men’s Basketball like most years is to reach the NCAA Tournament.

The message might ring hollow for Penn State fans, but not to head coach Pat Chambers. Entering his ninth year as the head of the program, Chambers has failed to reach the Big Dance. A goal he hopes to check off this season, but now something he says will define him.

Between graduation rate, player development, and just overall relevance in the Big Ten, what’s transpired under Chambers’ reign is paying dividends he says.

“We used to lose by 20 and 30 points, it’s not the case anymore. You know, nobody takes us lightly anymore, we’re not the hunters all the time, we’re the hunted now. I’ll give you a great example, I saw Illinois at media days, so I think we are putting this program exactly where it needs to be on a national stage,” Chambers said.

Penn State (2-0) travels to Georgetown (2-0) Thursday as part of the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. The game will tip at 6:30 pm and air on Fox Sports 1.