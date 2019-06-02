Chambers on Stevens: “The legacy he’s going to leave is going to be incredible.”

Lamar Stevens returning to Penn State for his senior season has Nittany Nation buzzing.

That includes his coach, Pat Chambers, who spoke for the first time Friday since Stevens made his announcement to return to Penn State, and is excited about what his return means.

“The legacy he can leave is going be incredible,” Chambers said. “What he just took from all the NBA Teams he worked out for is going to be great for him and to be able to pass that wisdom over to these guys (teammates) and now he gets a shot at the NCAA Tournament. He gets maybe to be the all-time leading scorer, he gets maybe to capture a Big Ten Championship, who knows but there are many more benefits for him. And to develop, we’re number seven in country (in player development), develop another year, work on that shot another year, the people around you got older and wiser too, they’re going to be better. The benefits I believe, and I think he believes outweigh the negatives.”