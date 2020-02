LINCOLN, Neb. (WTAJ) – Penn State Men’s Basketball has righted the ship the last couple of weeks with four wins in a row.

However, despite his team pushing towards their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011, Pat Chambers is not taking any victory laps yet. The Nittany Lions shot 6-14 from the free throw line, and turned it over 16 times Saturday against Nebraska, giving Chambers plenty of ammo to keep his team hungry.