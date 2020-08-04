Central Pennsylvania QB picks Penn State in early commitment

He still has two years left of high school football and he already has the attention of a bunch of major college football coaches.

Beau Pribula is entering his junior season as a quarterback at Central York High School. He has scholarship offers to play at Nebraska, Rutgers, Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He had 13 Division I scholarship offers in total.

Pribula committed to Penn State Monday via social media.

He is a part of the 2022 recruiting class for Penn State. Now the Nittany Lions will work to hold on to Pribula until he signs a letter of intent as a senior.

Pribula’s older brother Cade is entering his second season as a quarterback at the University of Delaware.

