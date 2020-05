UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – Safety LaMont Wade’s journey to 2020 while at Penn State has taken its fair share of turns.

The Pittsburgh native entered the transfer portal after the 2018 season, only to pull his name out later in 2019. Wade fought and won the starting safety position for his junior year, and now is the undisputed vocal leader in the secondary.

Earlier this week, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields explained why Wade brings so much more than his athletic ability.