Cam Brown drafted in sixth round by New York Giants

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State linebacker Cam Brown has been selected to the New York Giants in the sixth round, pick 183.

Cam Brown leaves Penn State being apart of one the most successful run for the Nittany Lions in recent years. Brown finishes his career with a All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches, 198 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The big, 6’5″ linebacker looks to immediately contribute for his team.

Brown’s tenacity at linebacker and as a leader will be missed for the Nittany Lions. While Brown was largely overshadowed by Micah Parsons, Brown still made an impact on the field.

Brown reunites with former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in the Big Apple.