Brisker’s decision to return paying dividends

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s defense has without a doubt, been the cornerstone for the Nittany Lions and that play has been rewarded. This week seniors Arnold Ebikite and Jaquan Brisker accepted Senior Bowl invites.

Brisker grades as a top-50 draft prospect by some and his teammates said “Brizzy” is one of those guys you have faith in.

“He’s been a guy that’s, number one, dependable,” said Jesse Luketa, senior linebacker. “The situations where it’s getting down to a crunch, he’s made some tremendous, big-time plays. And that’s exactly who Brizzy wants to be, and who he wants to be known as.”



“He’s always on the ball, he flies around, he makes plays, he communicates well, which is super important in our defense for the back end, and he gets people in position,” said Tariq Castro-Fields, a senior corner back.

Brisker transferred to Penn State after two seasons at Lackawana Community College. This year is his third season with Penn State, a year made possible because of COVID-19. He said the decision he says was made for the benefit of his teammates.

“I feel like I accomplished a lot of things I wanted to, especially for the team,” said Brisker. “Me coming back was never for myself, it was for the team. I wanted to not leave on a foul note. We started off [2020] 0-5 and that was one of the worst records in Penn State history, so I didn’t want my legacy and name behind that, so I didn’t want to leave Penn State knowing that I went 4-5.”

