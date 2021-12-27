Brisker skipping Outback Bowl

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) greets fans following an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Penn State won 28-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker will skip the Outback Bowl to focus on his NFL draft preparations.

Brisker made his announcement on social media Monday afternoon, thanking the fans.

Thank you Penn State, I love you with all my heart Nittany Nation… Forever a Nittany Lion! #WeAre #LLL pic.twitter.com/KLhgC3OG9V — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 27, 2021

The senior safety is graded as Penn State’s top draft prospect, some grading him as a top-20 prospect in this year’s upcoming NFL draft.

Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day at noon.

WTAJ and Nittany Nation’s coverage with live reports from Tampa begin Tuesday.