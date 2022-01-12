Bloyou, Kuhn drafted in third round of 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Penn State takes home the championship after beating Indiana 3-0 in the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship.

NEW YORK (WTAJ) – Penn State senior forward Danny Bloyou and senior midfielder Seth Kuhn were selected in the third round of he Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Kuhn went 73rd to New York Red Bulls and Bloyou went 75th to Atlanta United FC.

Kuhn played in 53 games for the Nittany Lions, starting in 52. The Wyomissing native played for Penn State for three years, after transferring from Duke. Kuhn finishes his career with eight goals and 17 assists.

He was named the 2021 Offensive Player of the Big Ten Men’s Soccer Tournament and was named a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree in back-to-back seasons.

Bloyou transferred to Penn State from Old Dominion and finishes his career with 12 goals and nine assists. The senior, originally from Accra, Ghana, lead Penn State in scoring for the 2020-2021 season, earning him Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Bloyou and Kuhn are the 17th and 18th Nittany Lions to be drafted by the MLS. It is the first time two players from the program have been drafted in the same year since 2017.

