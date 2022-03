BUFFALO, NY (WTAJ) – The Buffalo Bills are set to match offensive lineman Ryan Bates’ four-year offer from the Chicago Bears.

The former Nittany Lion is a restricted free agent. The Bills have five days to either match the offer, or let the Bears sign him.

Bates had visits with the Chicago Bear, Minnesota Vikings, and New England Patriots.

After his Penn State career, Bates was an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019.