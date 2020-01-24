Big Time Basketball looks at Rutgers’ resurgence

Can’t see the stream? Click here

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – The grind of the Big Ten schedule continued this week with five games last weekend and eight more during the week.

Eleven of the 14 teams in the conference received votes in one of the major polls, with five teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25.

Chris Hagan and Dave Griffiths take fans on a tour of the league in week three of “Big Time Basketball.”

They start with the top team in the Big Ten, Michigan State, visiting Indiana, and end in Wisconsin with the Badgers’ win over Nebraska.

JoJo Gentry introduces fans to Northwestern women’s basketball recruit Jasmine McWilliams, who received her first scholarship offer in junior high.

Plus, ScarletNation.com’s Bobby Deren joins the show to talk about Rutgers’ resurgence. The Scarlet Knights cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1979 this week.