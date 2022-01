UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The Big Ten has rescheduled Penn State’s COVID-postponed game against Iowa to January 25th. The game was initially scheduled to be played on December 30th, but was postponed due to COVID within the Lady Lions’ program. The Nittany Lions’ game against Ohio State, scheduled for January January 3 has not been rescheduled as of this writin.

Penn State says all tickets initially purchased for the 12/30 game will be valid.

Penn State is 7-6 and host No. 8 Michigan on Thursday.