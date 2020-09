CHICAGO, IL. (WTAJ) – Big Ten fans might want to start turning those frowns they’ve been having the past month upside down.

According to multiple reports Saturday, the conference is very close to approving a return-to-play that would have games starting by mid-October.

Sources: The Big Ten medical subcommittee has concluded its presentation today to the steering committee of league presidents. This now advances to the full council of presidents/chancellors, who could vote on a return to competition as early as Sunday. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 12, 2020

As we reported on Thursday, a source also told @TheAthleticCFB that it's possible the Big Ten as a whole moves forward with its return to play but individual schools still opt not to play in 2020. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 12, 2020