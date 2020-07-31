Big Ten preseason camps, season schedules remain up in the air

The sunsets on Beaver Stadium during warm ups before an NCAA college football game between Penn State and Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTAJ) — Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addressed athletic directors stating that the conference will determine within the next five days whether or not preseason camps will begin next week as scheduled.

“We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing,” Warren said. “Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall

sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled.”

The letter, cosigned by Big Ten task force chair Dr. Chris Kratochvil, was acquired by reporters at The Athletic. One of the large takeaways is that if the Big Ten determines that it is not prudent to compete in the fall season, they will not do so.

Here is that letter from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren: pic.twitter.com/ER2SjlqTtS — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 31, 2020

Their final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and appropriate federal, state and local authorities. Consultation will also be provided by institutional leadership, student-athletes and coaches.

According to the letter, scheduling for fall sports remains “fluid” and a conference-only schedule will be created for the following:

Men and women’s cross country

Field Hockey

Football

Men and women’s soccer

Women’s volleyball

The schedules are expected to be updated and released in August, and as of right now, many options are under consideration. However, Warren stated that issuing a schedule doesn’t guarantee if competition will occur.

Conference wide protocols will be released on the week of Aug. 3. These protocols will include medical standardized testing requirements that “will be consistently evaluated to ensure we are accounting for current medical recommendations.”

Participation in fall sports is optional for student-athletes in the Big Ten. Their scholarships will still be honored and will remain in good standing with their team.

Though we remain hopeful to compete in a Conference-only schedule this fall, we cannot guarantee that

will happen. We can assure you that we will be informed by guidance from our esteemed medical experts and will

do our best to keep you all informed in the face of rapidly changing circumstances. Kevin Warren and Dr. Chris Kratochvil

On July 29, Penn State confirmed that they had eight student-athletes test positive for COVID-19. The specific teams that these student-athletes are a member of is unknown.