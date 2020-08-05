Big Ten players write proposal for COVID-19 safety measures

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

(WTAJ) — Football players from the Big Ten have proposed a list of demands protecting the well-being of athletes during COVID-19 under #BigTenUnited on Wednesday.

The conference schedule was also announced on Wednesday, with a conference-only schedule spanning over the course of 12 weeks. Penn State is slated to kickoff on Sept. 5 against Northwestern.

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the letter that is addressed to the conference and NCAA stated. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The players stated that they believe that the NCAA must devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season. They also said the NCAA’s “laissez-faire” approach is forcing each conference and each school to create its own plan, resulting in inconsistent policies, procedures and protocols.

The proposal is broken down into categories, ranging from prevention and safety protocols to testing and contact tracing procedures.

Some of the key demands include:

Social distancing requirements and mandatory mask-wearing in and around athletic facilities by coaches, staff, players, vendors, press, and visitors

Temperature checks for anyone entering any athletic facility

Contact-tracing protocols for anyone who comes into contact with college athletes and team personnel who test positive

Testing of everyone who comes into contact with college athletes, including coaches, trainers, medical staff, nutrition staff, referees, media, etc.

Objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks

Whistleblower protections for athletics personnel and college athletes reporting a suspected violation

Coverage for all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 (both short-term and long-term) incurred by active college athletes

This comes after the Pac-12 also published a list of demands to their conference.

As of July 29, Penn State reported eight of their student athletes testing positive for COVID-19. Their next expected data release is scheduled for Aug. 12.