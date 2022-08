CHICAGO (WTAJ) — Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker had surgery on his right thumb.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brisker could be ready for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The former Nittany Lion safety, who has been a standout in his rookie training camp, injured his hand in the Bears’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 13.

The second round pick shined in his first preseason game, highlighted by forcing a three and out by himself.