Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley won’t take anyone by surprise in year two in the NFL.

He is the reigning NFL offensive rookie of the year and will get plenty of opportunity to put up big numbers for the New York Giants once again.

When he took the field at training camp, the fans started chanting “MVP.”

Watch the video above to hear Barkley’s thoughts on chasing the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.