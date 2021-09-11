Ball State struggles to put up points against #11 Penn State through first half

Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts to a blocked field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans are back at Beaver Stadium for the first time in over a year! At halftime #11 Penn State has been blowing out Ball State. The score is Penn State 24 and Ball State 6.

Penn State has had both a passing score and a couple of rushing scores. Running back Noah Cain was the first to score on the ground with a nice 5-yard run into the endzone. the next rushing score came from quarterback Sean Clifford who kept the ball on a QB sneak for 1-yard to score.

With about 2:55 left to play in the second quarter, Clifford threw a beautiful ball to star wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, for a 25-yard score. Penn State has also made multiple field goa;ls throughout the game as well.

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State and Ball State have failed to force any turnovers, but each team does have one sack so far. Penn State’s linebacker, Curtis Jacobs, is credited with the sack while for Ball State, defensive lineman Tavion Woodard is credited for the sack.

Ball State has failed to score any touchdowns so far in the game, but they did make two field goals with one being right at the end of the first half.

Penn State is set to get the ball at the start of the second half of the game.