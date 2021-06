The seats at Camp Randall Stadium are empty during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Indiana Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wi. (WTAJ) – On Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin announced full capacity at fall sporting events, meaning Penn State’s opening game in Madison will be in front of a likely full Camp Randall Stadium.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers face off in the first game of the season on September 4, at noon ET.

Camp Randall seats over 80,000 fans.