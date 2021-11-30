AP sources: Virginia Tech finalizing deal with Penn State DC Pry

FILE – Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry coaches against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Nov. 30, because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement.(AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to make Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry its next head coach, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details were still being worked out and neither school was prepared to make a formal announcement. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Virginia Tech was expected to hire Pry as head coach.

Pry has been with Penn State since 2014, first as co-defensive coordinator before becoming the sole defensive coordinator in 2016. Penn State has ranked in the top five in defense in the Big Ten every season since he has been there.

Justin Fuente left Virginia Tech earlier this month after he went 43-31 in six seasons with the Hokies.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.