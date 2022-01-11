Another strong defensive effort leads Penn State to win over Rutgers

Penn State’s Jalen Pickett (22) and Penn State’s Sam Sessoms (3) celebrate in the final seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored 17 points to lead four in double figures as Penn State never trailed and cruised to a 66-49 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday night.

John Harrar added 16 points and Jalen Pickett had 15 for Penn State (8-6, 3-3 Big Ten), which has won three of four during a nine-game stretch following a 22-day layoff.

Seth Lundy added 10 points and Greg Lee had 12 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

Rutgers (9-6, 3-2) had a four-game winning streak end after shooting 34% (19 of 56) from the floor with 15 turnovers. They had won three of four by double digits, including a 28-point win on 58% shooting against Nebraska last Saturday.

Clifford Omoruyi had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Scarlet Knights.

After Rutgers got within 56-46 with three minutes left, Pickett sank a step-back jumper with the shot clock winding down. Harrar grabbed an offensive rebound on Penn State’s next possession and Sessoms converted a reverse layup as the Nittany Lions closed on a 10-3 run.

Rutgers stays on the road in a matchup with Maryland on Saturday. Penn State plays at 16th-ranked Ohio State on Sunday.