Michigan cancels upcoming game with Maryland

A small number of athletes’ invited guests from Michigan and Wisconsin watch in an otherwise empty Michigan Stadium at the kickoff of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

(WTAJ) — Another one gone.

Michigan football has canceled its game with Maryland scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. due to a rise in COVID-19 positives with the Wolverines program.

Correct link on details: https://t.co/9DsE65NG71 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 2, 2020

The game will not be made up. Michigan has paused football practices as well.

If Michigan is unable to play Ohio State next week, the No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) will not be eligible to play in the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes would not have enough games to qualify.

Penn State just picked up its first win against Michigan 27-17. Penn State releases its COVID-19 count every Wednesday.

Penn State’s results released today (Dec. 2) are from the week leading up to the Michigan game. Out of 1,136 conducted tests, two cases were positive for COVID-19 and one result was inconclusive.

Penn State is scheduled to play Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m.

