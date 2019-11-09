#4 Penn State @ #17 Minnesota- Scoring Updates

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WTAJ) — Follow along with WTAJ as we bring you live scoring updates of the match-up between the undefeated teams: Minnesota and Penn State.

First Quarter:

At the end of the first quarter, Minnesota leads 14-10.

Jake Pinegar makes a 33 yard field goal to cut Minnesota’s lead to 14-10 with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s Chris Autman-Bell catches a 21 yard touchdown. Minnesota leads 14-7 with 4:29 left in the first quarter.

Journey Brown breaks free for a 45 yard touchdown for Penn State. The game is now tied at 7 with 10:51 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan finds Rashod Bateman for a 66 yard touchdown. Minnesota leads 7-0 with 12:06 left in the first quarter.

