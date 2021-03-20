4 for 4: Penn State pulls off perfect NCAA finals round

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young celebrates after defeating Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix during their 133-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (WTAJ) – Penn State did not win the national title as a team for the first time since 2015, but the Nittany Lions sent a clear message.

The team is coming back for more.

Penn State crowned four national champions Saturday night. No other school had more than one.

Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141). Carter Starocci (174), and Aaron Brooks (184) all took home NCAA titles for the first time.

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young celebrates after defeating Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix during their 133-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 20, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Penn State crowned four national champions Saturday night. All photos courtesy of the Associated Press

Bravo-Young, Lee and Starocci all scored takedowns in sudden victory overtime to win bouts in exciting fashion.

Bravo-Young took down Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix in to win 4-2 in overtime on a lightning quick reshot.

Lee defeated Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman 4-2 with an inside trip near the edge of the mat to cement his name in history.

Starocci might have had the most improbable win of the night with a 3-1 victory over Iowa’s Michael Kemerer. The freshman pulled off a powerful double-leg takedown in the overtime period.

Brooks held off former Mifflin County wrestler Trent Hidlay for a 3-2 finals win.

Penn State finished second as a team behind the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Nittany Lions had six All-Americans on the weekend. Michael Beard (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) both placed seventh.

The final team scores were:

TEAM STANDINGS (top five)

1: Iowa – 125.0

2: PENN STATE – 113.5

3: Oklahoma State – 99.5

4: Arizona State – 74.0

5: Michigan – 69.0

Penn State’s nationals win streak stops at four. The Nittany Lions have now won eight of the last 10 national tournaments.