22 Penn State takes down Minnesota for sixth straight win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Playing in front of the first sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center since 2011, the 22nd ranked Penn State men’s basketball team defeated Minnesota 83-77 for its sixth consecutive win.

The Nittany Lions were led by senior Lamar Stevens career-high 33 points, helping stave off a late Gopher rally, sparked by Daniel Oturo’s 32 points. Penn State’s sixth straight conference win ties the longest mark in program history. The win Saturday also pulled the Nittany Lions into a tie for second place in the Big Ten.